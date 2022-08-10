Backup quarterbacks can often live in anonymity, but Bills backup QB Case Keenum tried to see just how unknown he is in Buffalo this week going into his first season with the team.

In a video shared by the Bills on Tuesday, Keenum showed up to training camp disguised as a fan and tried to trick his teammates and Buffalo GM Brandon Beane into signing an autograph for him. The 34-year-old poked fun at his role on the team, stating that “no one knows” who he is since he’s backup to Josh Allen. Keenum was traded to Buffalo over the offseason from the Browns. He has now played on six teams in his nine-year NFL career.

Some quickly recognized him, while others appeared to never catch on. Every player at least penned an autograph on Keenum’s football before realizing who he was. His bucket hat, glasses and fake Southern accent surely helped his cause.

At one point, security approached Keenum and told him he needed to stand behind the bars with the rest of the fans.

The video ends with the backup quarterback going up to his starting quarterback Allen. It even took QB1 a second to realize it was his backup man talking to him.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Bills coverage, go to Bills Central.