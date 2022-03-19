Skip to main content
Report: Deshaun Watson Traded to the Cleveland Browns
Report: Deshaun Watson Traded to the Cleveland Browns

Browns Trade Quarterback Case Keenum to Bills

Browns quarterback is being traded away from Cleveland, and it’s not Baker Mayfield.

Backup quarterback Case Keenum is headed to the Bills in return for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, as reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Saturday.

Mitch Trubisky, who acted as Buffalo’s backup quarterback to Josh Allen last season, signed with the Steelers in free agency. The Bills were in need of someone behind their star quarterback, and now Keenum is their answer.

The Browns traded for Deshaun Watson on Friday to become their starting quarterback, despite the quarterback continuing to face 22 active civil lawsuits filed against him stemming from various claims of sexual misconduct and assault made by numerous women in early 2021. Earlier this month, a grand jury returned nine “no” bills on criminal complaints against Watson, concluding the proceedings against him.

A full timeline of the allegations against Watson and how the legal situation has played out over the last year is available here.

There is still no word on Mayfield’s future. The quarterback requested a trade after the Browns met with Watson, before the team was able to reach a trade for the star quarterback. 

Following the Keenum trade, the Browns picked up free agent Jacoby Brissett to act as their backup quarterback behind Watson, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter

Thus far, the NFL has not made a decision on suspending Watson, who sat out all of last season, but was paid by the Texans. Brissett could wind up having a fairly significant role in 2022 if Watson misses games due to suspension, something he and the Browns braced for with specific contract details in the new deal received along with the trade.

Buffalo will be Keenum’s sixth team in his nine-year career. The 34-year-old hasn’t been a full-time starter since 2018 when he was the Broncos’ lead quarterback, leading Denver to a 6–10 record.

The quarterback saw action in seven games last season, starting two. Keenum led the Browns to a 17–14 win over the Broncos in Week 7 while Mayfield was out with a shoulder injury. Keenum got his second start in Week 18, leading the team to a 21–16 win over the Bengals.

Keenum finished the 2021 season with completing 47-of-72 passes for 462 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

For more on the Cleveland Browns, head over to Browns Digest.

