A new face will don the No. 9 Lions jersey this upcoming season in Detroit for the first time since Matthew Stafford left the organization.

But, the change didn’t come until after the now-Rams quarterback gave his approval.

Detroit rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams has officially switched his jersey to No. 9, announcing the swap on his Instagram story Wednesday. He had previously agreed to wear No. 18 in the NFL, flipping the No. 81 as a nod to the number worn by Lions great and Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson.

However, Williams had his sights set on a single-digit number, so he texted Stafford about No. 9 as a courtesy, according to ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. Stafford, who wore the number for more than a decade in Detroit before getting traded to the Rams in 2021, had no issues with the rookie wideout taking the jersey, per Woodyard.

Williams, the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Alabama, is still working his way back from a torn ACL that took place during the collegiate national championship game against Georgia. Prior to the injury, the star Crimson Tide wideout had a breakout season, catching 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns on his way to earning First-team All-American honors.

The Lions are remaining cautious with Williams’s return, but the 21-year-old has been present at training camp in recent weeks, according to Woodyard.

