The never-ending debate on the GOAT is old as time itself. Everyone has their preferences, and obviously some in the basketball world have a personal stake in the debate.

Despite being the Lakers owner, Jeannie Buss didn’t say LeBron James was the GOAT. She didn’t pick Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Kobe Bryant. Instead, in the latest promo for NBA 2K23 video game, she picked Michael Jordan as the greatest to ever lace them up.

“Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time,” Buss said in the clip.

There are several covers for this year’s iteration of the popular video game series and Jordan is featured in two of them. There is a “Michael Jordan Edition” that features him and then there’s the “Championship Edition” that simply has his iconic No. 23 Bulls jersey hanging.

Jordan has held on to the title of GOAT for the better part of 30 years and to this day his resumé appears untouchable. He won all six of his Finals appearances and won Finals MVP in all of them. He was named regular-season MVP five times, has 10 scoring titles and was named Defensive Player of the Year. And that barely scratches the surface of his accomplishments on the court that are featured in 2K23.

The game is set to release Sept. 8.

More NBA Coverage: