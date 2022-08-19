CBS’s Big Ten Hype Video Goes Viral After TV Announcement

Following the news of the Big Ten’s media rights deal with CBS, Fox and NBC worth around $7 billion over seven years, CBS Sports unveiled a hype video for its new college football conference partner.

The video, which lasts a little over a minute, showcases all the current Big Ten teams. The CBS Sports theme song can be heard over the video clips.

The themes of the video include “B1G Teams,” “B1G Names” and “B1G Stakes.”

The deal begins in the 2023 season following the decades-long partnership between the Big Ten and ESPN/ABC, which is set to end after this year.

CBS will only be hosting seven Big Ten games during the 2023 season since the network will still be showcasing SEC games in the final year of its agreement with that conference. In 2024, CBS’s Big Ten slate expands to 14 to 15 annual games.

Fans may have noticed that two teams were missing in CBS’s hype video on Thursday: UCLA and USC. The two California teams announced on June 30 that they would be leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big Ten. However, that transition doesn’t take place until the 2024 season, which would mark the Big Ten’s second year in its new media rights deal.

