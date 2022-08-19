Heat Player Rips Celtics’ ‘S----- High School Locker Room’ for Visitors

During a discussion about the worst visiting locker rooms in the NBA, Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson offered a rather interesting comparison involving one of Miami’s biggest foes.

Robinson fielded the question alongside guest and Bucks swingman Pat Connaughton on the latest episode of The Long Shot with Duncan Robinson and Davis Reid podcast. Reid asked both players to describe how bad visiting team locker rooms are, prompting an immediate response from the pair of New England-area natives aimed at TD Garden, the home of the Celtics.

“The Boston Celtics locker room is the worst visiting team locker room in the entire NBA,” Connaughton said. “It’s got to be on purpose.”

After pointing out how it’s “freezing in that arena every single time,” Robinson took it a step further by comparing the locker room to conditions no NBA player has experienced in quite some time.

“If you walked in and you said, ‘This is a high school locker room,’ I would say, ‘That’s a really s----- high school locker room,’” Robinson retorted.

As members of two of Boston’s biggest threats in the Eastern Conference, both Robinson and Connaughton should probably begin embracing for an extra dose of vitriol from Celtics fans next season despite their local roots.

As for Celtics players, the focus of returning to the NBA Finals after falling to the Warriors in June will more than likely remain very high on their list of priorities. Of course, Robinson and Connaughton picking Golden State’s Chase Center as the NBA’s best visiting locker room may only add more fuel to the fire.

