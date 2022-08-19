After winning his fourth career championship as a professional with a victory over the Celtics in June’s NBA Finals, which included his first Finals MVP award, Warriors guard Steph Curry solidified his place among the pantheon of NBA greats.

In an era with so much star power, Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal says Curry stands out among them all.

“[Steph Curry]‘s the best player in the world, by far,” O’Neal said while speaking on The Big Podcast.

When host Nischelle Turner said that she thought Curry was the best shooter in the world, not the best player, Shaq persisted.

“As Kenny [Smith] would tell you, you can have a category, but the real ones are recognized by the championships that you have. Nobody plays better than Steph Curry. He’s a tough shot taker. [A] tough shot maker. I like where he’s brought his career. I love ‘Rocky’ type stories … Steph wasn’t highly recruited, so to be able to work that hard to become the best shooter and one of the best players in the league, he gets my props for that. I love that kid,” O’Neal added.

Curry and the Warriors are once again loaded heading into the 2022–23 season, and figure to be one of the favorites once again in the Western Conference.

As Shaq said, the greats who win championships are in a class of their own, and a fifth NBA title would certainly elevate Curry to even greater heights in the annals of league history.

“Nobody’s going to beat the best player in the world,” O’Neal said.

