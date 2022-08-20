KC Current midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta scored an important goal against Angel City FC on Friday night, but her celebration was just as memorable.

When LaBonta scored the goal around the 82nd minute, she started running and limping while holding her right hamstring.

But, a couple seconds later, the 29-year-old smiled and broke down into a twerk, reassuring anyone concerned that she was just having a bit of fun with her celebration.

The match ended level at 1–1 thanks to LaBonta’s late goal.

The trend of faking an injury and following it with the popular dance move has become increasingly popular on social media sites, and now has apparently made its way into the sports world. On the same night, the Savannah Bananas, an entertaining minor league baseball team, used a similar celebration when scoring a run. The player faked a hamstring injury while running across home, and then twerked with all of his teammates celebrating around him.

This trend might be the next wave of sports celebrations at this rate.

