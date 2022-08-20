Ahead of the UFC 278 with The Gronks special on ESPN Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski was given a series of football players and asked if he could beat them in an MMA fight.

Will the 33-year-old be taking up fighting in his retirement?

Naturally, Gronk was first asked if he could beat his former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in an MMA fight. He quickly said “yes.”

Another former teammate of his that the former tight end said he could beat is Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. “Sorry Mike,” Gronk added.

His first “no,” though, was to three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

Gronk’s reasoning for facing another former teammate, Julian Edelman, was that he would beat him in an MMA fight because the former Patriots wide receiver is “boxer ripped,” so Edelman would beat Gronk in a boxing fight but not MMA.

When asked about Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, Gronk replied, “He’s a freak, but yeah.”

Finally, the four-time Super Bowl champion was asked about former Patriots tackle Vince Wilfork. Gronk quickly said “no” to that one.

Check out the full video below:

