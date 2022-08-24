It takes a lot to make Bill Belichick smile, but Dana White has done it.

The Patriots are in Las Vegas this week for joint practices and a preseason game with the Raiders. With New England in Las Vegas, the UFC president decided to visit training camp and presented the Patriots head coach with a UFC championship belt.

Belichick responded by putting on the belt and sporting one of the biggest smiles you will see from him.

White appears to have a strong connection with the Patriots organization despite being a Raiders fan. Last weekend, he revealed he almost successfully recruited Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Raiders when Brady was a free agent and Gronkowski was retired. At the time, neither player played for a team besides New England. So, it is not a surprise to see him being friendly with Belichick.

This week, Belichick has a chance to visit with Josh McDaniels, who left New England to become the Raiders coach in the offseason. However, it doesn’t seem like that will top wearing the UFC Championship belt in front of his entire team.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Patriots Country: Why Trade Wynn? Making Sense Of Patriots Rumors