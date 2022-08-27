College Football is back, which also means that College Gameday is back. ESPN’s Saturday morning show will head to Columbus for Ohio State-Notre Dame next weekend, and they have already announced which celebrity will be joining.

Rapper Jack Harlow will be this year’s first celebrity guest picker, and while there he will also perform for the crowd. Harlow was born in Louisville, which is located just three hours away from Columbus.

However, Harlow is a Louisville fan, so his connection to Ohio State-Notre Dame is unclear beyond proximity to the Buckeyes campus. Harlow is a pretty big name for ESPN to get though, as the rapper was nominated for multiple 2022 Grammy Awards, so maybe this is just the network trying to get a popular name for the first full week of the season.

It won’t be Harlow’s first College GameDay appearance. In 2020, he appeared via video message during the show for Louisville vs. Miami, supporting his hometown Cardinals.

The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish is the best game on a slate that features a bunch of strong non-conference matchups next Saturday. It is also unlikely to be the first time College Gameday will be in Columbus this year.

