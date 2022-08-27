LeBron James Shares Message for Manti Te’o After Recent Documentary

Free agent NFL linebacker Manti Te’o is the subject of a new Netflix documentary Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist, which chronicles the story of Te’o being catfished by a fake girlfriend in his senior season at Notre Dame in 2012.

The story rippled across the sports world that year, as Te’o made headlines both for his on-field play and the tragic passing of his grandmother and girlfriend on the same day. It was later found out that his girlfriend did not exist, and that Te’o had been catfished by someone pretending to be her.

Reliving the wild story from a decade ago has made for a compelling documentary that has captivated figures from across the sports world.

The way Te’o’s life was affected by the catfishing incident is clearer now than it was at the time, and it has turned the linebacker into a sympathetic figure as the documentary grows in viewership.

On Saturday, NBA superstar LeBron James tweeted his support of Te’o after watching the documentary.

The support for Te’o has been overwhelming since the documentary was released, but this was not always the case. At the time of the incident, many wondered if Te’o could have been in on the hoax.

Since that was disproven, James clearly acknowledged that as he voiced his support for the linebacker.