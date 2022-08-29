Ahead of what’s likely the final tournament of her record-breaking career, Serena Williams has revealed that if this is indeed the end of her days on the court, she plans to go out in style.

Williams and longtime partner Nike revealed a series of elevated outfits and sneakers for the 23-time Grand Slam winner to wear at the U.S. Open, which began Monday. According to ESPN’s Nick DePaula, Williams will take the court in a figure skating-inspired dress, adding to her legacy of iconic outfits over the years.

The outfit, which holds hundreds of encrusted diamonds, will feature a six-layer skirt, a nod to each of Williams’s prior singles titles at Flushing Meadows. Williams first won a U.S. Open title in 1999, at the age of 17.

On her feet, Williams will wear a diamond-encrusted special edition of the NikeCourt Flare 2, the brand’s latest statement tennis sneaker. The black shoes feature solid gold lace deubré with 400 hand-set diamonds, along with a diamond swoosh on the heel. On the laces of the sneakers, the word “Queen” will aptly be displayed.

Additionally, Nike has provided Williams with a matching jacket and tote bag for her to wear when entering the court that will each feature crystals designed to shine brightly during the New York City evening.

Williams, who wrote in a Vogue essay earlier this month that she planned to retire from tennis, will open play at the U.S. Open Monday night against Montenegro’s Danka Kovinić. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

