Jerry Seinfeld Blames ‘Stupid’ Timmy Trumpet Performance for Mets Blowing NL East Lead

The verdict is in—no trumpet for you!

At least that’s the opinion of one famous Mets fan. As the team has seen their once-enormous lead in the National League East evaporate thanks to the hard-charging Braves, longtime (and long-suffering) supporter Jerry Seinfeld is not happy. And the star and co-creator of the iconic ’90s sitcom has zeroed in on one culprit to take the blame for the team’s sinking fortunes: Timmy Trumpet.

The whole thing has unfolded like a modern episode of Seinfeld come to life. The viral sensation and musician behind All-Star closer Edwin Diaz’s entrance music was on-hand at Citi Field last week for a live rendition of the song, much to the delight of the home crowd. Don’t count Seinfeld among those who was amused, though, as he’s taken to social media to vent about what he deemed a “stupid” performance.

“I blame that stupid Trumpet performance,” Seinfeld wrote in response to an SNYTV post about the Braves catching the Mets in the standings. “Celebrating in season. We haven’t won anything yet. Bad mojo.”

He then went on to compare Trumpet’s performance to the time when the Baha Men played “Who Let the Dogs Out” at the 2000 World Series, which is apparently a thing that happened. The Mets infamously lost that series to their inter-city rivals, the Yankees, though I think Derek Jeter hitting .409 had more to do with the result than the Baha Men.

Perhaps Seinfeld will apologize for throwing Timmy Trumpet under the bus and chalk it up to fan frustration. The Mets have had a lot to hang their heads about in the two-plus decades since their most recent trip to the Fall Classic, and their blown NL East lead has more to do with the Braves catching fire than the Mets playing poorly, as New York is just 11-11 in its last 22 games—not a good stretch, to be sure, but far from falling apart.

Hopefully Timmy Trumpet won’t be dismayed by the slander, and can stay close by come October, when Mets fans will need all hands (and instruments) on deck. For now, maybe Seinfeld can send up a few “serenity now” pleas to the powers that be and regain a sense of calm when his team needs it the most.

