Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie caught the third touchdown pass of the 2022 season on Thursday night, making for a special night for the veteran pass-catcher.

However, the 27-year-old took things a step further and made the moment one to remember for his entire family when he delivered a very important message to his sister from the end zone.

Right after hauling in the seven-yard pass from Josh Allen for a third quarter touchdown, McKenzie briefly celebrated his first score of the season with his teammates. He then turned away and sought out a camera so that he could do a gender reveal for his sister.

McKenzie’s sister and others seemed to watch the touchdown and subsequent celebration from a bar, waiting with bated breath for the big news. The Bills receiver didn’t disappoint.

“It’s a boy!” McKenzie screamed into the camera, sending his sister and dozens of other on-lookers into a second celebration.

The touching moment won’t be one that McKenzie or his family will forget anytime soon. The Buffalo pass-catcher has also clearly raised the bar for all future gender reveals.

As for McKenzie’s output on the field, he’ll look to build off the two receptions and touchdown from Thursday’s game when the Bills return home for a matchup with the Titans on Monday, Sept. 19.

