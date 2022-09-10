College Football World Debates Whether Texas Is ‘Back’ After Alabama Game

Texas put up a good fight vs. Alabama on Saturday, but a Crimson Tide field goal with 10 seconds remaining prevented the Longhorns from pulling off the upset.

Still, the tightly-played game has the Internet asking the question: Is Texas back?

Some people believe that this showing is proof that Texas is, in fact, back.

On the other hand, despite the close game, some people believe that losing is nonetheless proof that Texas is not, in fact, back.

Until Texas is officially back, the question of whether or not Texas is back will linger over the head of the program. And while playing Alabama close is a good start, it is tough to convince everyone that they are back after a loss.

Still, the Longhorns’ performance on Saturday is a solid first step in trying to return to becoming a national powerhouse. Next, they have to make sure starting quarterback Quinn Ewers gets healthy after suffering a clavicle sprain during the game.

