Marshall landed an unforeseen haymaker to a college football blue-blood with its upset victory Saturday at Notre Dame.

The Thundering Herd entered the game as a three-touchdown underdog but pulled away from the Fighting Irish in the fourth quarter and held on for a 26–21 victory.

Khalan LaBorn paced Marshall with 163 rushing yards on 31 carries and a touchdown. Henry Colombi completed 16-of-21 passes for 145 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers for the Herd. Marshall (2-0), which earned $1.25 million for the road appearance, plays at Bowling Green next Saturday.

Notre Dame, ranked No. 8 in the AP poll, dropped to 0–2 for the first time since 2011. The Irish play host to Cal next Saturday.

Below is a sampling of the best social media reaction to the Marshall upset.

