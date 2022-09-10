Texas Fan’s Beer Chug Out of Dirty Shoe on ‘GameDay’ Going Viral

College Gameday is in Austin for Texas vs. Alabama, with Saturday’s game set to begin at noon ET, 11 a.m. CT. Therefore, Longhorns fans have to simultaneously tailgate and enjoy GameDay before kickoff.

One fan made a memory on television with his tailgate decision. This particular fan took his beer, poured it in his dirty shoe then chugged it as ESPN was heading to commercial break. This also coincided with Pat McAfee’s GameDay debut, and the former West Virginia punter was impressed with how dirty the shoe appeared.

To be fair, this isn’t an ordinary college football game. Texas and Alabama have not played each other since the 2010 BCS National Championship game, and Longhorns fans are hoping for revenge after losing that matchup. So, it is reasonable for Texas to be a little more pumped up than usual.

However, drinking a beer out of a dirty shoe, which no doubt has sweat in it during a hot Texas morning, is a step too far for most people.

