Tony Romo Dropped Some Gems During the Chiefs-Cardinals Blowout

Also in Traina Thoughts: Mike McDaniel continues to be awesome. Rain in Chicago led to great visuals; Texas A&M gets what it deserves and more.

1. As I wrote last week, the tide has started to turn a little bit against Tony Romo.

When the analyst first joined CBS, he instantly became a fan favorite. Over the past year or two, critics of Romo have become more vocal, saying that, among other things, Romo is too hyper and doesn’t speak clearly.

Personally, the only problem I have with Romo is I think it stinks he stopped predicting plays. It was exciting to hear him make an educated guess and see whether he ended up being right. But even without those predictions, Romo’s personality still makes him unlike any other NFL analyst.

I thought Romo had an excellent day Sunday calling Chiefs-Cardinals with Jim Nantz. He seemed composed, spoke clearly and dropped a couple of vintage Romo lines.

After Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker injured his ankle on the opening kickoff, the Chiefs relied on safety Justin Reid to handle short kicks. However, when the opportunity came for a 54-yard field goal at the end of the first half, coach Andy Reid sent out Butker to make the kick, and he nailed it despite some awkward form.

Here’s what Romo said after Butker’s make: “Wow. He comes back from the locker room, thinks he’s probably done and Daniel LaRusso is gonna fight. And he comes through.”

So does that make Andy Reid Mr. Miyagi?

Speaking of Reid, Romo dropped a low-key savage comment about the coach after Butker’s long field goal ended the half, and the team headed to the locker room.

2. On March 3 of this year, I wrote that new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel should be your new favorite person in sports thanks to his personality and being unlike any other NFL coach we've seen before.

Yesterday, McDaniel knocked off Bill Belichick to get his first NFL win

The scene in Miami’s locker room after the game was great, with McDaniel getting Gatorade poured over his head. And after he was presented with a game ball, McDaniel told his team, “I didn’t do s---.”

3. If you saw any of the Niners-Bears game Sunday, you know rain was a major issue. Thanks to the downpour, we were treated to some amazing visuals. First was Chicago quarterback Justin Fields celebrating his team’s comeback win by going for a swim.

Fields was joined by his teammates, as you can see by this camera angle.

And then there was this Niners fan. While we can appreciate him embracing the downpour, we were shocked and saddened by his complete disregard for protecting the popcorn.

4. Get ready to watch A LOT of Cooper Rush.

5. I just can’t believe this is real. Whether Texas A&M lost to Appalachian State on Saturday—and it did—it’s just amazing how painful this is to watch. The school held a “yell practice” Friday night, and it was like a terrible open mike night. And offensive! And now that A&M lost, it’s even more embarrassing.

6. The single funniest thing I saw all weekend was this LSU fan who didn’t run on the field or streak. He just went for a casual stroll—and paid the price.

7. This week’s SI Media Podcast features a conversation with play-by-play legend Al Michaels.

The new voice of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video talks about working with Kirk Herbstreit, what the challenges are for Prime Video getting into the NFL business, why it wouldn’t make sense for Amazon to reinvent the wheel and the Thursday-night schedule.

Michaels also shares his thoughts on how Tom Brady will do as a broadcaster, talks about what Aaron Rodgers is like, reveals the criticism that bothers him and reminisces about his early days in broadcasting.

Following the interview with Michaels, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins Jimmy for the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, Jimmy shares his thoughts on legalized gambling websites, Sal talks about a big mistake he made when he recently attended a Mets game and the guys give a best bet for Week 1 in the NFL.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Google.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

8. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 71st birthday to Joe Pantoliano, who may have had the best death scene on The Sopranos.

