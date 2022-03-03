1. I often get asked, “Who is your favorite football team?” I then explain that I don’t have a favorite team and that each year. I root for different teams based on players or coaches I like for whatever reason.

Even though this season is six months away, I will be all in on the Dolphins for one reason and one reason only: their new coach, Mike McDaniel.

To say the 38-year-old with a history degree from Yale doesn’t come across as the stereotypical head coach would be a gross understatement.

McDaniel is the biggest breath of fresh air to hit the NFL in ages.

It’s not a surprise to those of us who have been following what McDaniel’s has been up to since getting the Dolphins job that he’s a character. This is a man who played a game of F-Marry-Kill with a reporter a couple of weeks ago. Imagine Bill Belichick doing that.

McDaniel’s charming and unique personality was all on full display Wednesday when he made the media rounds at the NFL combine.

During an interview with Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Chris Simms, McDaniel talked about having a “random and dry sense of humor,” which he showed off when he talked about his look, saying his “style and swag was probably better” than Kyle Shanahan’s.

McDaniel also addressed his personality, saying, “I’ve been called random. People sometimes call me cool. Most do, I think. Then there are people who say I’m nerdy. What’s a nerd? I don’t get that. It’s cool to be a nerd sometimes. A successful nerd.”

In addition to being cool, random and possibly nerdy, McDaniel is also honorable. Last week, NFL Network’s Rich Eisen challenged McDaniel to use three clichés–”I don't have a crystal ball,” “It is what it is,” and “I can only control what I can control”–at an upcoming press conference.

On Wednesday, McDaniel came through.

Also on Wednesday, Niners GM John Lynch was praising McDaniel during a press conference, totally unaware the former San Francisco assistant was in attendance. When McDaniel heard Lynch’s positive words, he gave a double fist pump.

McDaniel also quoted LeBron on Wednesday when he talked about leaving San Francisco for Miami.

How can anyone not love this guy?

During his interview with Pro Football Talk, McDaniel said, “People embrace authenticity.”

That could not be more true in McDaniel’s case.

2. A brand-new SI Media Podcast dropped this morning, and it features an interview with Jim Miller. The author, reporter and podcast host shared his insights on all the NFL broadcaster madness that has and is expected to take place. Troy Aikman to ESPN. Joe Buck to ESPN? What is going on with Al Michaels? Where will Fox turn for a No. 1 NFL booth. Is Kirk Herbstreit in play for Amazon? All this and more is covered with Miller.

In addition, Andrew Perloff from the Maggie and Perloff Show joins me for this week’s Traina Thoughts segment, during which we discuss my recent appearance on his show, the MLB lockout, a rumored Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee match at WrestleMania and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

3. This video on its own is amusing enough.

But then a wonderful human being went and added some Mike Breen to it and gave us a gift.

4. In yesterday’s Traina Thoughts, I posted the viral clip of Wheel of Fortune contestants being stumped by a very easy puzzle that had most of the letters filled in for “Another Feather in Your Cap.”

The show's host, Pat Sajak, took to Twitter to complain about the online “treatment” that the contestants were getting.

And one of the contestants also spoke out about the fallout.

Here's a tip for Pat and the contestant: If you didn’t tweet about it or do interviews about it, the story would go away in 24 hours. But all you’ve done is keep the story, which is really a big nothing, in the news.

5. Every now and then, you see a stat that just blows you away. This is one of those times.

6. If you ever wondered what Kevin’s chili recipe was on The Office, it was all right there for you this entire time.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: There was a lot of buzz Wednesday off of Chris Russo’s weekly First Take appearance, which was covered in yesterday’s Traina Thoughts. While most agree that Russo has been a smash hit since joining Smith, let’s never forget that the best person to debate Stephen A. Smith will always be Stephen A. Smith.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.