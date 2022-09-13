Rams’ Bobby Wagner Paid Tribute to Kobe Bryant With Custom Pads

In his first game with the Rams, Bobby Wagner wanted to endear himself to the city of Los Angeles. So, he looked towards one of the most iconic athletes in L.A. history.

Wagner wore a pair of custom thigh pads under his pants: one with a picture of Kobe Bryant implanted on his right leg pad with his number 45 on the left pad.

Wagner spent years playing for the Rams’ rival Seahawks in Seattle, so making the move across the division must be an adjustment. Therefore, using a common appreciation for Kobe Bryant, Wagner began his quest to get Los Angeles fans on his side.

During his Rams debut, Wagner excelled with seven tackles and a sack in a loss to the Bills. He also played every snap for Los Angeles, one of three defensive players on the Rams to play the entire game.

Wagner signed a long-term contract with the Rams in the offseason, so he is hoping to be a key part of the team for years to come. Adopting the “Mamba Mentality” is a good way to get the fans on his side.

