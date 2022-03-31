Two weeks after All-Pro linebacker Von Miller signed with the Bills, the Rams appear to have found themselves another one.

Los Angeles has reportedly agreed to a five-year, $50 million deal with linebacker Bobby Wagner, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal can be worth up to $65 million with bonuses.

Wagner has spent his entire 10-year career with the Seahawks after being selected in the second round by Seattle in 2012. Wagner blossomed into a star for the team’s stout defenses under Pete Carroll, and was a key player in Seattle’s win in Super Bowl XLVIII. Wagner has earned six first-team All-Pro selections and two second-team nods, with eight Pro Bowl appearances.

Last season, Wagner started in 16 games with a career-high 170 tackles. He’s appeared in at least 15 games in each of the past seven seasons.

Wagner has Southern California roots, as he went to high school in the Inland Empire. He finishes his career with the Seahawks nearly 1,400 tackles, 68 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions and nine fumble recoveries in 151 games.

