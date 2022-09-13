Micah Parsons craves greatness. In fact, prior to season opener against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy challenged Parsons to go from a great player to an elite player in the 2022 season.

In Parsons’s first chance to do so, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year did not disappoint and served as one of the Cowboys’ few bright spots in their 19–3 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Parsons recorded two sacks on Tom Brady in the first half that kept Tampa Bay out of the end zone for the time being.

The All-Pro pass rusher was slated to make the first of his weekly Tuesday appearances on Fox Sports’ Undisputed show with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. However, the show’s popular hosts were unable to get in contact with the 23-year-old following the Cowboys’ recent loss, according to Awful Announcing. While Parsons apparently couldn’t be reached by Bayless and Sharpe, he has not been completely out of pocket.

On Monday, Parsons was tweeting his displeasure at Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette about his chip block in Sunday’s game. Then, on Tuesday, he shared a video asking fans to help increase his Madden rating.

So while Parsons is surely recovering from the Cowboys’ poor performance Sunday, maybe he’ll be able to make his first appearance with the energetic analysts next week.

