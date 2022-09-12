During Sunday’s matchup between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette turned in one of the standout blocks of Week 1.

While going up against 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, Fournette ended up blocking the linebacker while Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was attempting to throw a pass.

However, Parsons was already engaged with Buccaneers tackle Josh Wells at the time of the block.

After the clip of Fournette went viral, Parsons decided to respond to the video on Twitter.

“Now go watch the tape! And see what happened when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight p---- !! Stop hyping this weak a-- shit, it’s football!!” Parsons wrote.

Needless to say, it sounds like Parsons wasn’t too impressed by the running back’s chip block. And his fellow defensive players seem to agree. 2011 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Von Miller tweeted Sunday this type of block should be banned, joining Parsons in his displeasure.

Tampa won the Week 1 contest 19-3 as Fournette paired his big block with 127 rushing yards.

