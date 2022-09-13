Von Miller Explains Deep Meaning Behind His Unique Triangle Haircut

Bills star Von Miller shocked football fans last Thursday before the game vs. the Rams even started.

Before Miller put his helmet on, the linebacker revealed his new haircut, which was caught on camera for all viewers to see. His hair is completely shaven off, except for a big triangle on the bottom of the back of his head.

Fans wondered what this haircut could possibly represent, as it was definitely a statement look. On Tuesday, Miller tweeted about what triangles mean to him and what his haircut symbolizes.

“A triangle represents manifestation, enlightenment, revelation, and a higher perspective,” Miller wrote. “It is often used to mark the cycles of growth that lead to a higher state of being. Spiritually, it represents a path towards enlightenment or connection to an omnipresent being. Energetically, triangles direct energy and power in the direction which they point.”

So, even though the Super Bowl 50 MVP’s haircut appears wacky, it sounds like Miller's statement hairstyle has a purpose.

His “manifestation” worked for the Bills’ Week 1 game, as they beat the reigning Super Bowl champions the Rams 31–10 Thursday.

