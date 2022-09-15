NFL Films Documents Bears’ Rain-Soaked Week 1 Win at Soldier Field

The Bears and 49ers played in Chicago on Sunday in a torrential downpour.

Solider Field has already been criticized this year for its poor field appearances and conditions. During the Week 1 game, the Bears experienced just how equipped the field was to handle the buckets of rain.

The highlights from the game, in which the Bears won 19–10, included various players sliding and playing in the water-covered field.

NFL Films released a video on Wednesday showing some of the Bears players having fun on the field throughout the game.

The video specifically shows linebacker Roquan Smith enjoying playing in the rain and especially sliding on the field, which visibly had water standing on it.

“Boy, every time I tackle somebody, I hit the ground, I get soaked,” Smith explained on the sidelines. “I feel like a little kid. ... You know playing in the yard when it rains?”

The Bears will return to Soldier Field on Sunday, Sept. 25 to host the Texans. Although the teams probably hope the weather stays dry, Smith might hope for another rainy day so he can have some fun on the field.

More Extra Mustard Coverage: