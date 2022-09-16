NFL World Reacts Wildly to First TNF Game on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime’s first Thursday Night Football game on Sept. 15 caused a lot of confusion for football fans.

Older fans especially struggled to figure out how to access the game, especially when they realized Amazon Prime isn’t a channel included with cable.

This change is something NFL fans have to get used to after Amazon signed a $13 billion deal through 2033 with the league last year. The company pays $1 billion a year to showcase 15 games per year.

The catch for fans is that they must have an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year, to watch the game. Additionally, there is a $8.99 Prime Video membership. Fans can also access a 30-day free trial.

Despite all the issues, fans found a way to have fun with the change. Twitter flooded with jokes about people struggling to learn or teach family or friends how to watch the game between the Chiefs and the Chargers.

Bars and restaurants struggled on Thursday night to access the game. If the company doesn’t have an Amazon Prime account, then they can’t show their customers the live game on Thursday nights.

This whole Amazon Prime thing might get easier as the season goes on, or at least one can hope.

