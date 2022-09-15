Also in Traina Thoughts: A new ‘SI Media Podcast’ dropped today; Le Batard Show reacts to Ryan Fitzpatrick dust-up; Roger Federer’s memorable surprise and more.

1. Amazon Prime Video airs its first Thursday Night Football game tonight as the Chargers visit the Chiefs. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET, with the pregame show beginning at 7 p.m.

Prime Video, which will air 15 exclusive Thursday night games this season, signed an 11-year deal with the NFL in the offseason, so if you enjoy watching football, you need to adapt to the streaming world ASAP. Here’s what you need to know about the Amazon Prime Video NFL package and Thursday Night Football.

The game will be shown each week on over-the-air TV in home markets only. Meaning, tonight’s Chargers-Chiefs game will be on free TV in Los Angeles and Kansas City only. Everyone else has to watch on Amazon Prime. The game will not be available anywhere else.

Bars and restaurants have struck a deal with DirecTV to carry Thursday Night Football, so there won’t be any issues having the game available to you if you’d like to take in the game at your local sports bar or watering hole.

Every Thursday Night Football game will be called by Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, with Kaylee Hartung working the sidelines. Michaels appeared on last week’s SI Media Podcast and talked about joining Amazon and the challenges Prime Video will face as it gets into the NFL business.

Prime video will offer an alternate feed tonight hosted by Dude Perfect.

Charissa Thompson hosts the Thursday Night Football pre- and post-game show. She is joined by Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman, Tony Gonzalez, Andrew Whitworth, Taylor Rooks and Michael Smith.

Can you rewind, pause and fast forward Thursday Night Football? Here’s what Amazon says about that: “Go to any Thursday Night Football game and select ‘Record Thursday Night Football’ or ’Add to Watchlist and Record’ to enable recordings for the full season. Enabling this feature before the game starts will provide you access to the full game replay and the ability to watch from the beginning if joining late. Enabling this feature during the game will provide you access to the full game replay only, but limited ability to scrub back to earlier in the broadcast. Enabling this feature after the game will provide you access to future game replays and the ability to watch from the beginning.”

What may turn out to be the biggest issue for Thursday Night Football after getting football fans to understand that they can only watch the game on Amazon Prime is what kind of delay we will experience. If you’re following along on Twitter, will reporters in the stadium tweet what happened before we actually see it on Prime Video? Will game alerts be sent to smartphones before we actually see the play on Prime Video? This will be the most interesting development to follow.

2. A brand new SI Media Podcast dropped this morning, and this week’s guest is New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand. Topics we covered on the show include:

What to expect from Amazon Prime and Thursday Night Football, but the biggest challenge facing Prime Video

ESPN hits a home run with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman

Pat McAfee joining College GameDay

Strong early ratings for the NFL and college football

NBC’s new booth for Notre Dame games

Whether rules analysts are overrated

LIV Golf’s TV future

3. We covered the Tuesday Dan Le Batard and Friends show vs. Ryan Fitzpatrick dust-up over Stugotz asking the former NFL quarterback whether he got injured on a waterside in yesterday’s Traina Thoughts. The show gave their take on what went down during the uncomfortable exchange on Wednesday.

4. Keith Hernandez had some advice for the Mets last night that should apply to all of us.

5. You’ll recall that Brian Windhorst went viral for his “I wonder why that is” pose when discussing the Utah Jazz possibly making big roster changes. The ESPN insider recreated that moment with the most prominent Jazz player who ended up getting moved.

6. In honor of Roger Federer’s retirement, let’s remember when he surprised two young girls in Italy with a rooftop match in 2020.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 61st birthday to Dolphins legend Dan Marino.

