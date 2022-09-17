Nebraska football is in need of a new coach after firing Scott Frost in the midst of another dismal start. Naturally, Cornhuskers fans have their sights set on some of the biggest names available to become the program’s next leader.

Among the candidates that the fan base seems to want in Lincoln is Urban Meyer, who was on campus Saturday for Fox Sports’s Big Noon Kickoff show prior to the Nebraska-Oklahoma game.

As the pregame show was rolling, Nebraska fans broke out an audible “We Want Urban” chant.

Meyer’s peers on set pointed out what the crowd was saying during the show. The former Jaguars, Ohio State and Florida coach also showered praise on Nebraska fans earlier in the morning.

“Regardless of the score, regardless of the record, this is the best fan base I’ve ever coached against,” he said.

While there seemed to be mutual admiration between Meyer and the Big Red, observers around the college football world met the chant with a mixed reaction on social media. Many questioned why Nebraska fans would want Meyer after he was dismissed from his last head coaching job in Jacksonville before a full NFL season amid controversies on and off the field.

With only three games gone in the 2022 season, Nebraska still has plenty of time to make a hire, but it appears that the school’s fans have a favorite candidate.

More Extra Mustard:

All Huskers: Friday Husker Tailgate: Oklahoma

For more Nebraska coverage, go to All Huskers.