Tom Brady was finally able to defeat the Saints in the regular season for the first time since joining the Buccaneers, but it got ugly along the way. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is no stranger to letting his anger out on the sidelines and this time around, he let it out on a tablet—for the second time against New Orleans.

After the Saints came up with a stop, Brady walked to the bench, grabbed the tablet, looked at it for a split second before spiking it on the ground. He did the same thing against the Saints in 2021 when he threw a tablet on the ground.

Before today’s 20–10 win over New Orleans, Brady was 0–4 in the regular season against the Saints since joining the team in 2020.

After taking his frustration out on the sideline, things boiled over on the field. Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was seen chirping at the Buccaneers sideline after a stop and Brady took issue with what he was saying. Brady got in Lattimore’s face and so did Leonard Fournette. The running back shoved Lattimore and Lattimore retaliated, leading Mike Evans to come out of nowhere to hit the cornerback. Both Evans and Lattimore were ejected after the brawl, but it ended up working well for Tampa Bay.

But it didn’t end up working out for the tablet.

