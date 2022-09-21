Aaron Judge’s 60th Home Run Doesn’t Do Much for One Broadcaster

Also in Traina Thoughts: Aaron Rodgers has a message about ayahuasca; Cris Collinsworth explains why 'The Slide' is gone; ‘Bad Beats’ and much more.

1. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge blasted his 60th home run of the season on Tuesday night. The shot came in the ninth inning with the Yankees down 8–4 to the Pirates.

The voice of the Yankees, John Sterling, did his usual thing on the WFAN airwaves, although he was a tad more understated than you’d expect.

But when it comes to understated, we need to tell you about Pirates TV play-by-play man Greg Brown and his hilarious call of the Judge dinger. Because while we wouldn’t expect the broadcaster for the opposing team to go bonkers over an opponent’s home run, you couldn’t have been more low-key than Brown.

Brown basically “Yadda, Yadda, Yadda’d” the home run. Here’s how it sounded, courtesy of WFAN’s morning show, Boomer and Gio.

Things, of course, only got worse for Brown and the Pirates, with the Yankees eventually winning on a walk-off grand slam by Giancarlo Stanton.

Meanwhile, here are all 60 of Judge’s home runs in the 2022 season.

2. Aaron Rodgers shared his thoughts on ayahuasca, drugs, sugar and fat during his weekly Pat McAfee Show appearance on Tuesday.

3. The highlight—or lowlight, depending on what you bet—of this week’s installment of "Bad Beats" is the Tennessee game going over. Just disgusting.

4. Cris Collinsworth explained how his famous slide started and why The Slide is no longer, since Mike Tirico has replaced Al Michaels on Sunday Night Football.

5. Something is seriously wrong with how we do things when $1.33 billion ends up being $453 million. Lotto winnings should be tax free.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand. Topics we covered on the show include:

What to expect from Amazon Prime Video and Thursday Night Football, but the biggest challenge facing Prime Video

ESPN hits a home run with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman

Pat McAfee joining College GameDay

Strong early ratings for the NFL and college football

NBC’s new booth for Notre Dame games

Whether rules analysts are overrated

LIV Golf’s TV future

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Google.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Billy on the Street has never failed to make me laugh. So I was thrilled when Billy Eichner dropped a new edition, the first in three years, on Tuesday.

