The outcome of the Steelers-Browns game on Thursday night wasn’t in much doubt late in the game as Cleveland came away victorious, but the result of the final play still mattered to many people.

Pittsburgh had the ball deep in their own territory down six with nine seconds left in the game, so for their final play they called a lateral to try and pull off a miracle victory. It did not go as planned, as the Steelers ultimately fumbled the ball at their own goal line, leading to the Browns recovering the ball in their own endzone for a defensive touchdown.

Normally, that play will only matter to fantasy football players who have the Browns defense on their team. However, the over for this game settled at 40.5 at many sportsbooks, so the final touchdown also clinched the over for the game.

The two teams combined for 27 points in the first half, making it seem like the over was going to hit. However, a lower-scoring second half kept the score in check for the under to potentially hit.

That was until the Steelers final play went so poorly as to push the score over the official line, breaking the hearts of under bettors everywhere and bailing out the over bettors.

