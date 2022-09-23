Before the Browns and Steelers battled it out on Thursday Night Football, one of Cleveland’s newest stars made a special appearance to kick off the latest chapter of the rivalry.

Three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell took in his first Browns game on Thursday as a member of the Cavaliers, who acquired him from the Jazz in a blockbuster deal earlier this month.

Mitchell, who’s certainly no stranger to the cold, appeared to be quite comfortable in his new home as the star guard dawned a pair of gloves, goggles and a baseball hat prior to participating in the Browns’ new pre-game tradition.

Flanked by teammate and fellow All-Star Darius Garland, Mitchell had the honor of firing up the crowd by smashing a Steelers-themed guitar over an amp with a Browns logo plastered on the front, giving a new definition to the phrase, “Cleveland Rocks!”

While it remains to be seen how the Cavs fare with the addition of Mitchell to the fold, his TNF appearance more than suggests the city is ready to embrace the 26-year-old ahead of his first season in The Land.

