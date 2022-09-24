LeBron James Questions If He Has College Eligibility in Different Sport

Lakers superstar forward LeBron James chimed in on social media during Saturday afternoon’s college football action, asking social media about potential college eligibility for a sport other than basketball.

“Do I have college eligibility if I went to play another sport besides basketball? How does that rule work?” James tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

James was a high school football star for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, but of course spurned a potential college football career in favor of making the jump from high school basketball to the NBA. The decision has clearly worked out well for the world-class athlete, who is considered to be one of the best players in the history of the sport.

The tweet by James made the rounds around social media, causing incredible reactions such as this one.

