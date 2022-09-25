Bills’ Gabe Davis Honors ‘The Office’ With Cleats vs. Dolphins

Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis is officially active this week vs. Miami after missing last week’s game, and he is returning in style.

The Buffalo wideout revealed he is wearing cleats inspired by “The Office” in today’s game against the Dolphins. One cleat has a picture of the character Michael Scott from his infamous “Prison Mike” scene next to a logo for the fictional company Dunder Mifflin. Meanwhile, the other cleat has a picture of characters Dwight Schrute and Jim Halpert.

The Bills’ Twitter account promoted Davis’ choice in footwear for the afternoon.

Davis began the season with a strong performance against the Rams in Week 1, accumulating 88 receiving yards and one touchdown. However, he did suffer an ankle injury that forced him to miss last Monday night’s game against the Titans.

Today, Davis is back in the lineup even though his ankle injury may limit his effectiveness.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Bills Central: Bills BREAKING: Micah Hyde Neck Injury Means Move to IR, ‘Back in 2023’