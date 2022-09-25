Ohio State cruised to a Big Ten win over Wisconsin on Saturday night, topping the Badgers 52-21 in Columbus, but not every member of the Buckeyes had a good night.

Famed mascot Brutus the Buckeye was enjoying a contest between fans in the end zone during a timeout when he got absolutely leveled off his feet by one of the fans. However, Brutus claims he was the one who landed the first punch.

When it comes to the game, several Ohio State players put up strong performances over Wisconsin. C.J. Stroud threw for five touchdowns, running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams both rushed for over 100 yards, and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka recorded 118 yards receiving with two touchdowns.

Still, the most memorable moment might have been the team’s mascot getting lit up by a random fan. Luckily, it seems as if Brutus came out of the collision in good health.

