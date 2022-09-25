The infamous photo of Tom Brady from the 2000 NFL scouting combine has become a cult favorite, but on Sunday the 45-year-old Buccaneers quarterback gave the internet more ammunition while sporting a T-shirt with another vintage photo of him.

While warming up before Tampa Bay’s matchup against the Packers at Raymond James Stadium, Brady sported a shirt featuring a high school yearbook photo on the back. The teenaged Brady can be seen sporting some extra baby fat along with some curls. But no smile, however.

“Greatness Lasts Forever,” the shirt read.

For what it’s worth, it’s been almost 30 years since that photo, and the seven-time Super Bowl winner has aged fairly well.

Almost universally recognized as the greatest quarterback ever, Brady and the Bucs oppose Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers on Fox at 4:25 p.m. ET.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

BucsGameday: Staff Score Predictions: Buccaneers vs. Packers

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday.