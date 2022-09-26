Heat star Jimmy Butler looked a little different Monday when he spoke to media for the first time ahead of the 2022–23 season—and his new hairstyle went viral on social media.

Butler, who appears to have hair extensions, officially debuted the different look after photos surfaced on social media over the summer. Butler said the changes he has made to his hair were in an effort to mess with fans. Additionally, he appears to jokingly refute the notions that he has extensions.

“I don’t have any extensions,” Butler said. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. I’m trying out a lot of new looks. Ya’ll like my baby-face assassin look? It’s kinda cute isn’t it? I really don’t know. I ain’t even thought about it. I’m just messing with stuff to make the internet mad. That was my goal this summer, and it worked.”

Butler also shaved his beard off and said he wasn’t sure if he’d keep the new hairstyle when the season starts. However, Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report tweeted that Butler told her he won’t be keeping the new hairstyle into the regular season.

Apparently, the internet had it’s fun and it was nice while it lasted.

