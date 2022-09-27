Tom Brady Reveals a Hilarious Story About the Original Butt Fumble

Also in Traina Thoughts: Gregg Popovich has gambling advice; ‘Bad Beats’; Kyle Brandt has an important rant and much more.

1. NFL fans got a huge thrill out of Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead kicking the ball directly into the backside of teammate Trent Sherfield during Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Far be it from me to be a Debbie Downer and ruin everyone’s buzz, but the butt punt doesn’t even compare to the butt fumble.

First, the Dolphins ended up winning their game against the Bills, and the butt punt didn’t end up costing them. Second, the Jets have been a complete embarrassment as a franchise for pretty much their entire existence. The butt fumble perfectly exemplified what the Jets have been as an organization. Third, the butt fumble happened during a nationally televised game on Thanksgiving night, while the butt punt happened in a 1 p.m. regional window game.

Last, and most important, punting a ball into someone’s rear end doesn’t compare to a A QUARTERBACK RUNNING INTO HIS OFFENSIVE LINEMAN AND LOSING THE BALL AFTER HIS FACE SLAMS INTO HIS TEAMMATE’S ASS!

The butt fumble is The Godfather. The butt punt is Gigli.

Sorry, Mark Sanchez, but Morstead still has nothing on your blunder.

Tom Brady, who was on the sidelines when the butt fumble took place revealed this week during his weekly SiriusXM show, Let’s Go, that he did not know about the infamous play until much later that night.

“And I, you know, part of being a part of the lore of the butt fumble, I was at that game and the best part about that was I didn’t see it live,” said Brady. “I really didn’t know what happened. And I got back to my hotel that night—I stayed in New York that night, it was a Thursday-night game, and I got to see my son the next day who was living in New York at the time—and it was about 12 o’clock. I got back to my hotel and I turned on one of the networks, and they were replaying the game and I saw the butt fumble. And the first time I saw it I laughed out loud to myself in a room by myself for 20 seconds because I thought it was the funniest thing I’d ever seen in my life in sports. And the fact that our team was the beneficiary of it, and I was on the sideline still makes it one of the funniest things I ever remember in sports. I don’t think yesterday topped it, but it was pretty funny.”

This is the correct take by the GOAT. Butt fumble > butt punt.

2. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich used Monday’s media day session to offer some advice to the sports bettors out there.

And here's the video of Popovich giving out his gambling tip.

3. This week’s edition of “Bad Beats” features a story from Scott Van Pelt being at a wedding while a bet takes a tragic turn that every degenerate can relate to.

4. It takes a lot for a rant on a sports show to stand out these days, so kudos to Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt for this one.

5. Since the NFL has come to its senses and ended the Pro Bowl as we knew it and will now go to the Pro Bowl games, which will be a week of “challenges intended to showcase Pro Bowlers’ football and non-football skills in unique competitions,” I want to make sure the league sees my suggestion from a few months ago.

6. This week’s SI Media Podcast features an interview with the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen.

Eisen, whose daily show recently headed to Roku, talks about recently re-signing for four years with the NFL Network, what his NFL Sunday schedule is like, what he would change about the NFL and what he currently loves in the NFL. Eisen also shares his opinion on the Monday Night Football overlap doubleheader, Amazon Prime Video’s presentation of Thursday Night Football and much more.

The podcast closes with the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment with Sal Licata, from WFAN and SNY in New York. The week, Sal and I discuss DirecTV’s streaming issues during Week 2, Sal laments that he had to miss a recent event and I read recent SI Media Podcast Apple reviews. We also give out our NFL Week 3 best bets.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Google.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Jimmy Kimmel, who is doing his show in Brooklyn this week, tested the loyalty of Red Sox fans who claimed to hate the Yankees.

