The Lakers’ acquisition of Patrick Beverley was an easy decision. Last season, Los Angeles desperately lacked a defensive identity and a role player who has a knack for getting under the opponent’s skin. What they didn’t know they’d get from him, was pure comedy.

During Lakers Media Day Monday, TNT sideline reporter Chris Haynes asked Lakers players for their favorite LeBron James play, and Beverley didn’t appear to completely understand the assignment. Haynes said that Beverley named the 2019 play where he blocked James as his favorite moment from his new teammate. James found the answer typical and, of course, hysterical.

“What’s wrong with Pat, man?” James said. “Pat got a problem, man. He got issues, he got issues. Them Chi town boys got issues.”

It was refreshing to see James so loose and at ease—something that was frankly rare in the situation he found himself last year. The Lakers entered the 2021–22 season with championship-level expectations after trading from Russell Westbrook but they finished with a 33–49 record and missed the playoffs entirely.

With the addition of Beverley’s defense and levity, maybe Los Angeles can return to their championship-level play.

