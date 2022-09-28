Bears’ Dick Butkus Goes Viral in Awkward Twitter Takeover

The great Dick Butkus is 79 years old.

The standout linebacker played his last game for the Bears in 1973.

He’s been a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 43 years.

In other words, he’s the perfect candidate for a Twitter takeover. That became evident when the Bears gave Butkus carte blanche on the team’s account Tuesday night as he roamed the team’s Halas Hall headquarters.

The results were simultaneously awkward and amazing. At first, users didn’t know what to make of Bears posts coming across their timelines. The takeover began with a simple “Hello,” at 8 p.m. ET, followed by what seemed like an accidental video 10 minutes later.

The Bears’ account kept the suspense going until 8:18 p.m. ET when Butkus posted a humorous video of himself inside Halas Hall.

That was followed by an awkward photo and a candid admission.

Then Butkus tracked down coach Matt Eberflus and shared a photo.

After that, Butkus shared the story of his favorite game as a professional. We won’t spoil the video below, but we will reveal that Butkus chose a game against the 49ers from his rookie season—and legendary running back Gale Sayers made history.

Already a football legend, Butkus solidified his status as a #TwitterLegend on Tuesday.

And with that, Butkus’s brilliant Twitter takeover ended.

Admin, if you’re reading, please get us Jim McMahon for the next Twitter takeover.

