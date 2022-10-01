PSG Ad Board Says ‘GOAT’ the Moment Lionel Messi Scores Free Kick

As he’s done time and time again, Lionel Messi stepped up to take a free kick with eyes only on goal during Paris Saint-Germain’s match against Nice.

As the Argentine curled a screamer into the top corner, an interesting ad popped up pitchside at the Parc des Princes.

The word “GOAT” appeared all over the advertising board that surrounded the field, advertising for the popular apparel brand. But was it a coincidence that it popped up as soon as the player known by any as the greatest of all time stepped up to do what he does best?

The stunning goal also was Messi’s first free kick goal with PSG since joining the team last season. It was the 60th of his illustrious career.

The goal gave his club an early lead, one that it would eventually hold to capture a 2–1 win over Nice.

After a dull first year in Paris, it’s clear that the GOAT is back in top form.

