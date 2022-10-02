NFL players have been drawing attention for custom cleats in recent years, and that was the case again Sunday.

As it turned out, there was no contest as to which player in Sunday’s Vikings-Saints game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London boasted the coolest footwear.

That would be Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen, who rocked cleats that paid homage to the popular Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. For those unfamiliar with the series, Jason Sudekis plays Lasso, a gregarious Division II college football coach known for homespun witticisms who gets hired by an English soccer club to be its manager.

With the Vikings playing on the other side of the pond, Thielen broke out these beauties.

Thielen, a two-time Pro Bowler, entered Sunday’s game with 13 receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown catch this season.

