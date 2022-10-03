Vikings running back Alexander Mattison caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to start the scoring in Minnesota’s 28–25 victory over the Saints in London on Sunday.

When Mattison hit pay dirt, he elected to sit down and commemorate his touchdown in England with a sipping tea celebration that made U.S. women’s national team member Alex Morgan proud.

Morgan, who scored a goal during the 2019 World Cup match against England, proceeded to perform an iconic sipping tea celebration of her own that went viral during the U.S. run.

Upon seeing Mattison perform a similar celebration on Sunday, Morgan couldn’t help but appreciate the end zone antics.

Mattison leaves London with a victory, and appreciation from a fellow U.S. professional athlete as the Vikings moved to 3–1 on the season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Minnesota Vikings coverage, go to Inside The Vikings.