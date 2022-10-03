Seahawks’ DK Metcalf Verifies Reason He Was Carted Off Field vs. Lions

DK Metcalf took to Twitter Sunday night to clear the air on his attention-grabbing exit from Sunday’s 48–45 victory over the Lions.

The Seahawks star hitched a ride on an injury cart to the locker room for an impromptu bathroom break in the fourth quarter, prompting a bevy of jokes on social media. He eventually returned to the field on a return trip via the cart.

After the game, Metcalf explained the exact reason behind why he needed to be carted off the sidelines. His answer?

“That clinch walk wouldn’t have made it,” he tweeted.

Metcalf further explained his condition to reporters.

“Yeah, I mean I was hurting,’’ DK said of the cart trip, via All Seahawks’ Zach Dimmitt. “That was it. I had a little tummy ache, had to get it taken care of.”

While Metcalf’s answers may be a little too TMI for some fans, the 24-year-old wideout’s showing on Sunday proved to be too much for the Lions secondary to deal with.

Metcalf secured seven catches for 149 yards, all of which came prior to his exit. Seattle ended up closing Detroit in a shootout to improve to 2–2 on the year.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Seattle Seahawks coverage, go to All Seahawks.