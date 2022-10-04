Throwback uniforms are overwhelmingly popular among NFL fans.

But they haven’t been worn as often as you might think over the past decade. That’s because the league instituted a rule in 2013 that limited teams to one set of helmet shells per season for safety reasons. Throwback helmets subsequently went by the wayside in the NFL, despite some college teams seemingly wearing a new uniform and helmet combination each week.

Prior to this season, the NFL lifted that mandate. That move cleared the way for alternate helmets to make their return.

Specifically, Pat Patriot, is back. The erstwhile Patriots mascot, a Colonial soldier preparing to snap a football, decorated New England’s white helmets from 1960 to ’92.

The Patriots will wear those throwback helmets with red jerseys Sunday when they play host to the Lions at 1 p.m. ET Sunday, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Patriots wore these throwback uniforms occasionally from 1993 to 2012, including four times in ’09 to mark the team’s 50th season. The last time New England sported this combination was Oct. 21, 2012, in an overtime win over the Jets.

More Extra Mustard:

Patriots Country: Patriots To Sign Ex Cowboys QB Garrett Gilbert As Jones, Hoyer Insurance

For more New England Patriots coverage, go to Patriots Country.