Experts Estimate Value of Aaron Judge’s No. 62 Home Run Ball Is at Least $2 Million

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the new home run king of the American League.

With his 62nd home run of the season, Judge supplanted a Yankees outfielder of yesteryear, Roger Maris, for the AL record. Maris famously hit 61 home runs in 1961 to break the MLB record held by Babe Ruth.

Although Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa all have topped the 62 mark in the National League, many observers view their marks as tainted due to their association with performance-enhancing drugs.

To wit, Judge’s No. 62 home run ball is estimated to be worth $2 million, according to Darren Rovell of the Action Network and Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Even before Judge hit the historic home run, there apparently was a $2 million offer on the table in anticipation of the feat, Heritage Auctions director of sports collectables Chris Ivy told CBS DFW.

“There’s already a bounty from another memorabilia dealer that I’m aware of for $2 million to get that, and you know, it could get more on the open market as well. But I do think that’s a pretty strong number,” Ivy said, per CBS DFW.

