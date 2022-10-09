Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray showed up to Sunday’s game against the Eagles in style.

The 25-year-old arrived at State Farm Stadium in a bright, lime green two-piece suit. The flared suit pants contrasted his black shoes, which had jewels on the top. Murray finished off the outfit with a chain necklace.

Photos taken of the quarterback and Cardinals receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who was wearing a green and blue outfit, flooded social media.

A number of fans made pop culture references about Murray’s pregame outfit. Others commented that it looks as if Murray was heading to a Harry Styles concert, as the pop singer tends to wear extraordinary suits like Murray did on Sunday.

Some fans also noted it was odd that the quarterback and receiver showed up wearing the Eagles’ primary color.

Here’s the viral photo of Murray and Brown:

NFL observers shared clever references when posting about Murray’s outfit on social media. Here are some of the best reactions to the quarterback’s lime green suit.

