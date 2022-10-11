Deion Sanders Issues Clear Response to Robinson Jr.’s ‘SWAC’ Comments

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders wants to make crystal clear to Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. and the rest of the college football world that he is, indeed, SWAC.

Following a tense ending to Saturday’s game between the two rivals, Sanders issued a response to Robinson, challenging what the Hornets coach said about him not representing the conference appropriately. To do so, Coach Prime entered a team meeting Tuesday wearing a custom-made hoodie that said “Who is SWAC!?!” on the front.

On the back, the sweatshirt read “I am SWAC!!,” a nod to what Sanders first said when told of Robinson’s remarks after Saturday’s game.

Tensions between Sanders and Robinson escalated at the end of Saturday’s matchup when Robinson appeared to push Sanders away as the Tigers coach went in for a hug during the pair’s postgame exchange. Robinson explained after the game that he did so because he felt disrespected by Sanders throughout the week leading up to the matchup, which took place amid Alabama State’s homecoming festivities

“We did not talk in the pregame,” Robinson said, per The Wild Card podcast. “I was out there the whole time at the 50-yard line. He walked through our whole huddle in our endzone. He came the long way around to get to his side of the field in pregame. I thought that was not classy at all. In the postgame, I’m not about to give you the [Barack] Obama bro hug. I’m gon’ shake your hand and go on. I’m going to always be respectful and respect the game.”

Robinson continued to express his thoughts, explaining that his respect for the conference stems from the coaching legends who paved the way before him, something that he felt Sanders did not represent.

“I’m living on the coaches in the SWAC,” Robinson said. “He ain’t SWAC. I’m SWAC. So, he’s in the conference doing a great job. I can’t knock that, got a great team. … But you not about to come here and disrespect me, and my team and my school and then want a bro hug. Shake my hand and get the hell on. Period. You got the W, great job. I hope he comes back next year. I pray he don’t get a Power 5 job so we can play them next year in Jackson and I pray they put us for they damn homecoming.”

Sanders disagreed with the notion that he was disrespectful, explaining that he didn’t have time to speak with Robinson because Jackson State was late arriving to the game because of traffic. He also added that that Robinson may have felt snubbed because he thought his Hornets were going to take down the undefeated Tigers.

“I think he thought he was going to get a win,” Sanders said, per The Tuscaloosa News. “I don’t know why he would’ve ever thought that. … Secondly, he said that I didn’t come to greet him in the center of the field. I don’t know if you understand but we got here very late. So that expedited our whole process of preparation. So, then we were in like, ‘Let’s go get it [mode].”

