The rivalry between the Yankees and Red Sox runs deep—even among former players.

As Fox Sports continues its annual coverage of the MLB playoffs, analysts Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz often get opportunities to revisit the old days of competing on the field. With Ortiz’s Red Sox not in the postseason this year, that leaves Rodriguez with plenty of room to bask in victory, and he took an opportunity to pull a fast one on an unsuspecting Ortiz following New York’s 4-1 win over the Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday night.

After Ortiz spoke into the camera, Rodriguez reached down and placed a helmet on his head that the former World Series MVP believed to be a Red Sox helmet. Instead, it bore the Yankees logo, leading to a horrified reaction from Ortiz when he realized he’d been had.

Ortiz might have thought he was safe from any hijinks with his Red Sox at home and no longer a threat to Rodriguez’s Yankees this season, but clearly that was not the case.

For now, the point goes to A-Rod. But it’s a safe bet this on-air feud is far from over.

